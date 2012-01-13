TARNOW, Poland Jan 13 Poland's top chemical group ZA Tarnow plans to build a gas-fuelled heat and power plant with capacity of at least 130 MW by 2016 with an unnamed partner, Chief Executive Jerzy Marciniak told Reuters on Friday.

"We want to do it with a partner and have a minority stake in the business," Marciniak said. "We don't want to reveal the partner's name, but I can say that decisions concerning preparations of the project and tenders will be made this year."

"The investment is to start off in 2013 and finish in 2016," he added.

Local media reported earlier that Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG could be Tarnow's partner in the project.

PGNiG has guaranteed gas deliveries to the plant to ensure power generation of 130 MW, Marciniak said.

He said he hoped Tarnow's consolidation of ZAK and Police , bought by Tarnow in 2011, would let the group increase this year's revenues to 6.5 billion zlotys ($1.88 billion) from around 5 billion in 2011 and 1.9 billion the year before.

Tarnow is controlled by the state, which holds a 32 percent stake in the group. ($1 = 3.4542 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)