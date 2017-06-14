WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).

The paper would have a maturity of seven to 10 years, Tauron said in a statement. Proceeds would go towards the company's expenditure.

Tauron added the placement would depend on market conditions.

($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)