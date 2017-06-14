RPT-COLUMN-Oil market flashes warning about stock levels in 2018: Kemp
LONDON, June 22 Oil traders have become increasingly doubtful that OPEC will manage to cut crude stocks down to the five-year average in 2018 and keep them there.
WARSAW, June 14 Polish state-run power producer Tauron said on Wednesday it planned to issue a Eurobond of up to 500 million euros ($564 million).
The paper would have a maturity of seven to 10 years, Tauron said in a statement. Proceeds would go towards the company's expenditure.
Tauron added the placement would depend on market conditions.
($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, June 22 Oil traders have become increasingly doubtful that OPEC will manage to cut crude stocks down to the five-year average in 2018 and keep them there.
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows