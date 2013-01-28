WARSAW Jan 28 China National Electric
Engineering Co (CNEEC) said it had submitted the lowest bid to
build a new unit for Tauron's Jaworzno power plant in
Poland and would seek to overturn the utility's decision to
choose a local consortium.
Last week Poland's No. 2 utility Tauron picked the 5.4
billion zloty ($1.74 billion) bid by Polish boil maker Rafako
and builder Mostostal Warszawa to build a
coal-fired unit at its Jaworzno power plant.
CNEEC said on Monday its bid was lower at 4.9 billion zlotys
adding that it would appeal to Poland's chamber of appeals (KIO)
by Feb. 4.
"If it does not have any effect, we will go to court," the
Chinese company said in a statement.
State-controlled Tauron, whose power plants are among the
most outdated in Poland, planned to sign the deal in the second
quarter but the Chinese appeal could delay the process.
Chinese companies are becoming more visible in Poland, with
construction firms bidding in tenders for power units launched
by local utilities.
Chinese COVEC was forced to abandon its unfinished stretch
of a motorway in 2011 when its workers walked off and it turned
to Poland for more money.
($1 = 3.0986 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko Editing by Chris Borowski and
Louise Heavens)