WARSAW, April 16 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron said it does not rule out halting the project to build a 850 megawatt combined-cycle gas-fired unit at Blachownia power plant for around 3.5 billion zlotys ($1.12 billion) due to low wholesale power prices.

Last year Tauron set up a venture with another state-controlled company KGHM to build the Blachownia plant in the south-west region of Silesia, the heart of Poland's coal mining and heavy industry.

But falling energy prices and difficulties in obtaining loans due to the financial crisis have spurred the companies to rethink their spending plans.

"No final decisions were taken on this project, but in a situation of significant change in conditions, which were adopted in the business assumptions, it cannot be ruled out that it will be halted," Krzysztof Zawadzki, Tauron's chief financial officer told Rzeczpospolita daily.

He also said that instead of building one 850-megawatt plant, Tauron and KGHM may consider constructing two smaller units in Blachownia.

Earlier this month Tauron's chief executive said the company will decide by the end of this year about a possible start of the investment.

At the same time Tauron will stick to it plans to build a coal-fired unit at its Jaworzno power plant for 5.4 billion zlotys.

"I think that the economic slowdown will end before we finish the construction and prices will increase, exceeding the levels we had in 2011," Zawadzki added.

Declining wholesale power prices and questions over future electricity demand have spurred a number of power plant cancellations across the region, including Polish utility PGE's decision to scrap a plan to build two 900-MW units.

In 2012 the weighted average price of electricity around the clock based on all the buy/sell transactions fell by 25.74 zlotys ($8.21) year on year to 179.45 zlotys per megawatthour. ($1 = 3.1344 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Michael Kahn and James Jukwey)