WARSAW Dec 13 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron may cooperate with its larger local rival PGE in the construction of a nuclear power plant, Tauron's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"When PGE starts some more detailed analysis, Tauron will willingly use this chance and participate in the project," CEO Dariusz Lubera told a news conference. "If PGE invites partners then why not use that and take part in such an investment."

Last month, Europe's second largest copper producer KGHM -- state-controlled like PGE and Tauron -- also said it might cooperate with PGE in the nuclear plant construction to gain access to cheaper energy.

PGE shortlisted three sites by the Baltic coast as possible locations for the country's first nuclear power plant, which it hopes would help lessen reliance on highly polluting coal.

Tauron, which is already cooperating with KGHM on the construction of a power unit, said earlier on Tuesday it may issue more zloty-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter of next year or early 2013.

In October, the utility raised its bond issuance plan by 3 billion zlotys ($873.5 million) to 4.3 billion to finance its 4.6 billion zloty purchase of Swedish Vattenfall's local distribution unit GZE. ($1 = 3.4346 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)