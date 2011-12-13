* Tauron sees 2012 CAPEX up more than 10 pct y/y

* 2011 net profit at 1.2 bln zlotys seems 'very realistic'

* May cooperate with PGE in power plant construction (Recasts with CFO comments on investments)

By Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Dec 13 Poland's No.2 utility Tauron sees its investment expenditure up more than 10 percent in 2012 compared to this year, the company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Krzysztof Zawadzki also told Reuters in an interview that this year's net profit of 1.2 billion zlotys ($349 million) seemed "very realistic" and the company would consider a share issue in the coming years.

"Such a source of financing would not affect the net debt/EBIDTA ratio and we will surely consider it," Zawadzki said.

Earlier on Tuesday the company's chief executive, Dariusz Lubera, told reporters Tauron may cooperate with its larger local rival PGE in the construction of a nuclear power plant.

"When PGE starts some more detailed analysis, Tauron will willingly use this chance and participate in the project," CEO Dariusz Lubera told a news conference. "If PGE invites partners then why not use that and take part in such an investment."

Last month, Europe's second largest copper producer KGHM -- state-controlled like PGE and Tauron -- also said it might cooperate with PGE in the nuclear plant construction to gain access to cheaper energy.

PGE has shortlisted three sites by the Baltic coast as possible locations for the country's first nuclear power plant, which it hopes would help lessen reliance on highly polluting coal.

Tauron, which is already cooperating with KGHM on the construction of a power unit, said earlier on Tuesday it may issue more zloty-denominated bonds in the fourth quarter of next year or early 2013.

In October, the utility raised its bond issuance plan by 3 billion zlotys ($873.5 million) to 4.3 billion to finance its 4.6 billion zloty purchase of Swedish Vattenfall's local distribution unit GZE. ($1 = 3.4346 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; writing by Adrian Krajewski and Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)