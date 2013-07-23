(Adds Tauron's denial, CEO quotes)
WARSAW, July 23 Polish utility Tauron
said it still hoped to sign a contract to build a hard
coal-fired power plant in the south of Poland for 5.4 billion
zlotys ($1.7 billion), dismissing a report it could scrap the
project.
Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing unidentified
sources, wrote that Poland's No.2 power producer was
considering scrapping its plan to build a 910 megawatt power
plant in Jaworzno because of financing difficulties faced by its
contractors.
"Tauron is on track with the Jaworzno project," Dariusz
Lubera, its chief executive, said at an energy debate on Tuesday
organized by Polish news agency PAP and streamed online.
Falling energy prices and difficulties in obtaining loans
have made European utility companies rethink their spending
plans on a number of projects.
The paper quoted its sources as saying Jaworzno was under a
cloud because contractors Rafako and Spanish firm
Acciona's unit Mostostal Warszawa had not yet
come up with bank guarantees for 10 percent of the deal value.
"The last, hot talks and defining the details continue, so
that the unclear issues, especially those concerning the
guarantees, are solved by the end of July," Lubera said.
The CEO added that another project to build a 850 megawatt
combined-cycle, gas-fired unit at Blachownia in
Kedzierzyn-Kozle, southeast Poland, might be postponed by a few
years.
Earlier this year, Tauron said it did not rule out halting
the 3.5 billion zloty project.
"Formally we have not closed the project, but it will
probably be postponed, which does not mean that we are scrapping
it. The project is not economically viable for the next few
years," Lubera said.
Polish builders ran into financial difficulties following a
road-building bonanza, which left many of them saddled with
loss-making contracts and heavy debts.
($1 = 3.1927 Polish zlotys)
