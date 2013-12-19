WARSAW Dec 19 Deutsche Telekom's
Polish T-Mobile business and power producer Tauron will
launch a joint offering aimed at gaining customers with a
package of discounted phone services and power rates, the
companies said on Thursday.
The pilot project, in which Tauron's clients obtain
competitive rates from T-Mobile and the telecom firm's customers
are offered cut-price electricity, marks T-Mobile's first step
into Poland's electricity market.
It also reflects a new trend coming to Poland's saturated
power and telecom sectors, which are dominated by three or four
big players.
Such moves are still in their infancy, however, as the
government controls power prices for households. The process
will accelerate once Poland frees the market completely,
analysts say.
Poland liberalised prices for industrial users in 2007 but
has refrained from doing so for retail customers.
Tauron, the second-biggest power producer in Poland, sells
electricity to more than 5 million customers, mostly in the
country's south. T-Mobile has about 16 million clients.
In February, Tauron's top local rival PGE signed an
initial agreement on future cooperation with TPSA,
Poland's largest telecoms operator.
Polkomtel, a telecom operator owned by Polish
billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, is about to announce plans to
sell electricity generated by utility ZE PAK.
Magyar Telecom, Deutsche Telekom's Hungarian unit,
entered the local retail energy business in 2010.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman and
Dale Hudson)