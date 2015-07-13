BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
WARSAW, July 13 Poland's second largest utility, Tauron, signed an agreement with the state investment vehicle PIR to co-finance its 1.5 billion zloty ($400 million) investment in a gas-fired energy bloc, Tauron said on Monday.
PIR agreed to provide up to 750 million zlotys for the Tauron's planned 413 megawatt bloc Lagisza in southern Poland. ($1 = 3.7514 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.