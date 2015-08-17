WIELICZKA, Poland Aug 17 Polish treasury minister Andrzej Czerwinski said on Monday that he expected the state-run power firm Tauron to agree to take over ailing Brzeszcze coal mine in southern Poland in the coming days.

The Brzeszcze mine was a part of the troubled miner Kompania Weglowa - the European Union's largest coal miner - but was transferred to special state-owned company which specialises in mine restructuring.

Tauron said earlier that it would make an offer to purchase some Brzeszcze assets for a "token sum," because of the risk of the miner potentially having to return funds deemed as illegal public help.

Czerwinski also said that the treasury does not have to sell stakes in lender PKO BP, insurer PZU and electricity producer PGE at current low share price levels. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)