WARSAW, April 29 Initial data on Poland's
recently-introduced bank asset tax shows that the overall annual
revenue from the tax will be lower than planned, a deputy
finance minister said on Friday.
"We have the first month of the tax behind us, we have
initial data. They indeed show that the revenue will be lower
than planned for in the (annual) budget bill," Wieslaw Janczyk
told reporters.
Janczyk also said the revenue from the tax could be
increased by averaging out banks' holdings of sovereign bonds,
which are exempt from the tax, instead of using a month-end
figures.
Poland planned for the tax to bring in 5.5 billion zlotys
($1.42 billion) this year. After March, the revenue stood at
364.2 million.
($1 = 3.8646 zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
by Marcin Goettig)