WARSAW Jan 17 The Polish government has approved proposals for a mining tax that would raise 1.8 billion zlotys ($518.6 million) for state coffers this year, mainly from Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The levy on copper and silver production will come into force in March if parliament gives final clearance.

Proposals for the tax put forward by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in November chopped about one-third off the market value of state-controlled KGHM, which is expected to report record earnings for 2011 thanks to high copper prices.

The original plans were criticised by the treasury and economy ministries, which fear it could encourage Europe's second biggest miner to look beyond Poland's borders for further production. ($1 = 3.4706 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)