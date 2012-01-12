WARSAW Jan 12 Poland tentatively approved on Thursday a new mining tax plan aimed at securing 1.8 billion zlotys ($511.3 million) for state coffers this year, the finance ministry said.

The bill, approved by a key committee that prepares government legislation, must now receive final clearance from the government and parliament.

Earlier on Thursday, the ministry said it had again rejigged its proposal for the new levy, softening its impact on copper miner KGHM, which will bear the brunt of the tax. ($1 = 3.5205 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)