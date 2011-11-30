WARSAW Nov 30 Poland will link a planned
mining tax to global copper prices to take effect next spring,
deputy finance minister Maciej Grabowski said on Wednesday,
reinforcing market expectations for a higher levy.
Shares in Polish group KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper
producer, fell to six-week lows as investors braced for higher
taxes on copper and silver extraction.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who delivered the opening speech
of his second term in office earlier this month, hinted the
state-controlled miner would pay more tax for each tonne of
copper it extracts.
"We should have the tax ready in a month," Grabowski told
Reuters. "We hope to have it implemented by the turn of the
first and second quarter. It will be levied monthly and its
level will depend on copper prices on the global markets."
The finance ministry has hinted earlier that the measure is
to yield 2 billion zlotys ($588.6 million) for government
coffers. Grabowski said this level is based on the current price
of copper and the dollar.
"If global copper prices jump to $10,000 a tonne, the income
will be higher," Grabowski said.
Copper slid on Wednesday as a concrete solution to Europe's
debt struggle remained elusive with a European Central Bank
official saying the crisis has significantly worsened, further
clouding the outlook for industrial metal demand.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dropped 1.8 percent to $7,356.50 a tonne by 0702 GMT.
($1 = 3.3981 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Erica Billingham)