WARSAW, July 23 Poland's parliament, led by the
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has passed a bill
imposing a progressive levy on retailers aimed at bolstering the
state budget.
The tax, one of PiS's main election promises, will boost the
budget by 1.5 billion zlotys ($380 million) annually. It imposes
a 0.8 percent levy on monthly revenue between 17 million and 170
million zlotys and 1.4 percent on monthly sales above 170
million.
Poland's fragmented retail market is led by the Biedronka
chain, owned by Portugal's Jeronimo Martins, which
competes with Germany's Lidl, UK's Tesco and France's
Carrefour and Auchan chains.
The levy, which has to be approved by the president, and a
bank asset tax imposed earlier this year form a package aimed at
financing the government's social schemes.
The bill was passed late on Friday.
($1 = 3.9708 zlotys)
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, writing by Agnieszka
Barteczko; editing by Susan Thomas)