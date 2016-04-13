WARSAW, April 13 Poland plans to impose a new retail tax at between 0.4 and 1.4 percent of companies' monthly revenue, Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said on Wednesday.

The plan assumes retailers with monthly revenue of up to 1.5 million zlotys will pay no tax, Kowalczyk told a parliamentary committee. Those with monthly revenue at between 1.5 and 17 million zlotys will pay 0.4 percent and those with revenue at between 17 and 170 million - 0.8 percent, he said.

"Above 170 (million zlotys a month the rate) will stand at 1.4 percent, but there isn't many companies that will be subject to the third rate," Kowalczyk said.

Analysts have said that the retail tax may impact results of listed companies such as Eurocash, CCC, LPP , PKN Orlen <PKN.WA, Grupa Lotos, and Jeronimo Martins. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)