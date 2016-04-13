WARSAW, April 13 Poland plans to impose a new
retail tax at between 0.4 and 1.4 percent of companies' monthly
revenue, Minister Henryk Kowalczyk said on Wednesday.
The plan assumes retailers with monthly revenue of up to 1.5
million zlotys will pay no tax, Kowalczyk told a parliamentary
committee. Those with monthly revenue at between 1.5 and 17
million zlotys will pay 0.4 percent and those with revenue at
between 17 and 170 million - 0.8 percent, he said.
"Above 170 (million zlotys a month the rate) will stand at
1.4 percent, but there isn't many companies that will be subject
to the third rate," Kowalczyk said.
Analysts have said that the retail tax may impact results of
listed companies such as Eurocash, CCC, LPP
, PKN Orlen <PKN.WA, Grupa Lotos, and
Jeronimo Martins.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)