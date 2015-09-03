WARSAW, Sept 3 Poland's ministry of administration and digitization plans to change its rules for the auction of mobile phone frequencies, so it could bring an end to an auction of fast broadband mobile frequencies in October, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

Under the current rules the auction could theoretically go forever, as the regulator has no tools to stop it. But the new regulation would allow the telecom market regulator to end the auction after 115 days if it is not already settled within that time, the paper said.

The ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

The auction of 4G mobile phone frequencies, launched more than six months ago by Polish telecoms regulator UKE, was expected to bring in 1.6 billion zlotys ($425 million) to state coffers. After more than 100 days, bids now stand at 6.6 billion zlotys in total.

The bid inflation threatens to result in higher bills for customers.

Local units of French Orange and Deutsche Telekom are fighting it out for clients on a saturated Polish mobile market with a unit of media group Cyfrowy Polsat and No.4 player P4.

The proposed changes are subject to a seven-day consultation which started on Tuesday, the paper said. ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8862 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Agnieszka Barteczko and Jakub Iglewski; Editing by David Holmes)