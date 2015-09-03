WARSAW, Sept 3 Poland's ministry of
administration and digitization plans to change its rules for
the auction of mobile phone frequencies, so it could bring an
end to an auction of fast broadband mobile frequencies in
October, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
Under the current rules the auction could theoretically go
forever, as the regulator has no tools to stop it. But the new
regulation would allow the telecom market regulator to end the
auction after 115 days if it is not already settled within that
time, the paper said.
The ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.
The auction of 4G mobile phone frequencies, launched more
than six months ago by Polish telecoms regulator UKE, was
expected to bring in 1.6 billion zlotys ($425 million) to state
coffers. After more than 100 days, bids now stand at 6.6 billion
zlotys in total.
The bid inflation threatens to result in higher bills for
customers.
Local units of French Orange and Deutsche Telekom
are fighting it out for clients on a saturated Polish
mobile market with a unit of media group Cyfrowy Polsat
and No.4 player P4.
The proposed changes are subject to a seven-day consultation
which started on Tuesday, the paper said.
($1 = 3.7664 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8862 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Agnieszka Barteczko and Jakub
Iglewski; Editing by David Holmes)