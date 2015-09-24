WARSAW, Sept 24 Poland is to allow the country's local telecoms regulator to speed up an auction for mobile broadband frequencies by setting a deadline for when the process should finish.

The auction, launched by regulator UKE in February, was expected to raise 1.6 billion zlotys ($426 million) for state coffers.

But declared bids already total 7.5 billion, five times initial forecasts, as operators consider the frequencies as a must-have to offer fast broadband.

Until now, the auction would only come to an end if bidding stopped and the regulator had no legal power stop the auction before that.

There are four main players in Poland's fiercely competitive mobile market, divisions of France's Orange, Deutsche Telekom and media group Cyfrowy Polsat, as well as P4, the fourth biggest group.

They are fighting it out for new 4G faster Internet frequencies to satisfy growing consumer demand for streaming video and other data-consuming applications.

"It's in the interest of Poles to distribute the frequencies," Andrzej Halicki, who heads the ministry of administration and digitisation, said. He said he hoped the regulator would bring the auction to a close as soon as possible.

"The end would be possible in the first decade (10 days) of October."

Magdalena Gaj, who heads regulator UKE, was not immediately available to comment.

Earlier this month, she said the regulator expected the auction to raise 7-8 billion zlotys.

P4 and Cyfrowy's mobile business Polkomtel oppose the idea of a faster end to the auction on grounds that it changes the rules during the game.

Both Polkomtel and P4 already have access to some 4G frequencies, giving them a head start on the market.

Olympia Development, the owner of P4 which is controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos, said that a planned change of the auction rules would result in up to 500 million euros in damages for P4. It said it would seek compensation in an arbitration court.

Analysts say high prices paid at the auction could translate into higher prices for customers, and also weigh on dividend payouts at market leader Orange Polska, viewed as the operator under most pressure to secure new frequencies.