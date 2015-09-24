(Adds regulatory comment)
WARSAW, Sept 24 Poland will allow the country's
local telecoms regulator to set a deadline for bids in the
auction for mobile broadband airwave frequencies, effectively
speeding up the process.
The auction, launched by regulator UKE in February, was
expected to raise 1.6 billion zlotys ($426 million) for state
coffers. But declared bids already total 7.5 billion zlotys, as
operators consider the frequencies a must-have to offer fast
broadband.
Until now, the auction could only end if bidding stopped.
UKE had no legal power to stop the auction before that.
There are four main players in Poland's fiercely competitive
mobile market: divisions of France's Orange, Deutsche
Telekom and media group Cyfrowy Polsat, as
well as P4, the fourth biggest group.
They are fighting it out for new 4G faster Internet
frequencies to satisfy growing consumer demand for streaming
video and other data-consuming applications.
"It's in the interest of Poles to distribute the
frequencies," Andrzej Halicki, who heads the ministry of
administration and digitisation, said. "The end (of the auction)
would be possible in the first decade (10 days) of October."
Magdalena Gaj, who heads UKE, said that Halicki's decision
will become law on Oct. 1, without going into detail over when
UKE wants the auction to end.
Earlier this month, she said the regulator expected the
auction to raise 7-8 billion zlotys.
Analysts say high prices paid at the auction could translate
into higher prices for customers, and also weigh on dividend
payouts at market leader Orange Polska, viewed as the
operator under most pressure to secure new frequencies.
P4 and Cyfrowy's mobile business Polkomtel oppose
the idea of bringing the auction to a quicker end on the grounds
that it changes the rules during the game.
Both Polkomtel and P4 already have access to some 4G
frequencies, giving them a head start in the market.
Olympia Development, the owner of P4 which is controlled by
Greek businessman Panos Germanos, said a planned change of the
auction rules would result in up to 500 million euros in damages
for P4 and it would seek compensation in an arbitration court.
"Every frequency sale process in Poland was subject to legal
quarrels and this one will surely not be any different," UKE's
Gaj told Reuters. "In no way does it (Halicki's decision) limit
the rights of auction participants. And there will always be
winners and losers."
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
($1 = 3.7591 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski. Editing by
Jane Merriman and David Evans)