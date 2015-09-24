(Adds regulatory comment)

WARSAW, Sept 24 Poland will allow the country's local telecoms regulator to set a deadline for bids in the auction for mobile broadband airwave frequencies, effectively speeding up the process.

The auction, launched by regulator UKE in February, was expected to raise 1.6 billion zlotys ($426 million) for state coffers. But declared bids already total 7.5 billion zlotys, as operators consider the frequencies a must-have to offer fast broadband.

Until now, the auction could only end if bidding stopped. UKE had no legal power to stop the auction before that.

There are four main players in Poland's fiercely competitive mobile market: divisions of France's Orange, Deutsche Telekom and media group Cyfrowy Polsat, as well as P4, the fourth biggest group.

They are fighting it out for new 4G faster Internet frequencies to satisfy growing consumer demand for streaming video and other data-consuming applications.

"It's in the interest of Poles to distribute the frequencies," Andrzej Halicki, who heads the ministry of administration and digitisation, said. "The end (of the auction) would be possible in the first decade (10 days) of October."

Magdalena Gaj, who heads UKE, said that Halicki's decision will become law on Oct. 1, without going into detail over when UKE wants the auction to end.

Earlier this month, she said the regulator expected the auction to raise 7-8 billion zlotys.

Analysts say high prices paid at the auction could translate into higher prices for customers, and also weigh on dividend payouts at market leader Orange Polska, viewed as the operator under most pressure to secure new frequencies.

P4 and Cyfrowy's mobile business Polkomtel oppose the idea of bringing the auction to a quicker end on the grounds that it changes the rules during the game.

Both Polkomtel and P4 already have access to some 4G frequencies, giving them a head start in the market.

Olympia Development, the owner of P4 which is controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos, said a planned change of the auction rules would result in up to 500 million euros in damages for P4 and it would seek compensation in an arbitration court.

"Every frequency sale process in Poland was subject to legal quarrels and this one will surely not be any different," UKE's Gaj told Reuters. "In no way does it (Halicki's decision) limit the rights of auction participants. And there will always be winners and losers." ($1 = 0.8921 euros) ($1 = 3.7591 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)