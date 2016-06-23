WARSAW, June 23 The Polish mobile unit of Deutsche Telekom (DT), T-Mobile Polska, agreed to pay additional 2 billion zlotys ($522.51 million) for left-over fast mobile broadband frequencies in Poland, the head of T-Mobile Polska said.

T-Mobile Polska decided to buy the 800 MHz frequency block - a spectrum sought after for its longer reach and better building penetration - its smaller local rival NetNet rejected after bidding the highest in a Polish frequency auction last year.

Polish telecoms regulator UKE closed the long-lasting auction for new 4G mobile network spectrum in October, with local telecoms bidding an overall 9.23 billion zlotys - a sum seen boosting the state budget.

The DT unit already paid 2.1 billion zlotys for the new broadband frequencies it won in the auction. The additional 2 billion zlotys for the left-over band means it paid the largest junk of the overall sum.

T-Mobile Polska has two weeks to make the payment. ($1 = 3.8277 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)