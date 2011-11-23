(Adds statement, breakdown of fines)

WARSAW Nov 23 Poland's four cellphone operators, including units of Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, have been fined a total of 113 million zlotys ($34 million) for anti-competitive conduct in the mobile TV market.

"All members of the cartel were told to stop their practices and received fines," Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday. The regulator accused the four operators of stymying the development of the nascent mobile television market.

The companies received fines in line with their market share, with France Telecom's unit controlled through former local monopolist TPSA, set to pay 35 million zlotys and Telekom's T-mobile 34 million.

Polkomtel, recently bought by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, was fined 33.4 million zlotys and Play, the smallest of the four, 10.7 million.

Officials at Orange, controlled by France Telecom's TPSA Telekom's T-Mobile Polska and Polkomtel would not comment.

Play was not available to comment. ($1 = 3.3066 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)