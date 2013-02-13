* P4, D.Telekom unit win 5 high-speed wireless frequencies

WARSAW, Feb 13 Poland's telecoms regulator, UKE, has picked the country's smallest mobile operator P4 and the local unit of Deutsche Telekom as winners in a tender for frequencies for high-speed wireless Internet, it said on Wednesday.

P4, operator of the Play network, is to pay almost 500 million zlotys ($161 million) for three frequencies, while DT's PTC - Poland's No.3 mobile player - got two frequencies for 454 million.

The income is to go straight to state coffers.

The five 1,800 MHz frequencies allow for wireless Internet in the fastest Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology, currently on offer only at the market's No. 2 player Polkomtel.

"This means that new players will now join the only operator offering the technology, giving customers real possibility of choice," UKE chief Magdalena Gaj told a news conference.

Tender winners have seven days to accept the results, with outbid offers by TPSA - Poland's No.1 telecoms group and a unit of France Telecom unit - as well as Polkomtel waiting to snatch the possibly freed frequencies.

($1 = 3.1065 Polish zlotys)