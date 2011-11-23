* Polish mobile operators fined 113 mln zlotys

By Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Nov 23 Poland's four cellphone operators, including units of Deutsche Telekom and France Telecom, have been fined a total of 113 million zlotys ($34 million) for anti-competitive conduct in the mobile TV market.

"All members of the cartel were told to stop their practices and received fines," Poland's competition watchdog UOKiK said on Wednesday. The regulator accused the four operators of stymieing the development of the nascent mobile television market.

The companies received fines in line with their market share, with France Telecom's unit, controlled through former local monopolist TPSA, set to pay 35 million zlotys and Deutsche Telekom's T-mobile 34 million.

Polkomtel, recently bought by Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, was fined 33.4 million zlotys and Play, the smallest and youngest of the four, 10.7 million.

All four operators dismissed the accusations and fines as unfounded, with TPSA's subsidiary PTK Centertel, Polkomtel and T-Mobile saying they will appeal the fines.

"UOKiK's decision to place the fine is groundless," TPSA spokesman Wojciech Jabczynski said. "PTK Centertel (TPSA's mobile unit) did not participate in any alleged plot regarding digital mobile television.

"We will make use of any legal ways to appeal the fine."

Play's spokesman said the company is currently analysing whether to appeal. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mike Nesbit)