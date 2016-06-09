WARSAW, June 9 The owners of Polish mobile operator P4 are looking to sell the company and have hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and UBS to run the process, Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday quoting unnamed sources.

In February, sources told Reuters that the P4 owners - Greek fund Tollerton owned by Olympia Development and its Icelandic counterpart Novator postponed plans for a sale as they could not decide between an outright sale and a partial listing.

P4, which operates under the Play brand in Poland, could be worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.96 billion), including debt, Puls Biznesu said. It also said companies such as France's Orange and Deutsche Telekom, could possibly offer the highest price, but were unlikely to obtain an approval by Poland's anti-monopoly office.

The newspaper also listed big private equity funds, including KKR, Blackstone, Cinven, Advent and CVC, as potential buyers.

Tollerton, controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos, owns 50.3 percent of P4, with the rest held by Novator, controlled by Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson.

They gained full control over P4 in 2008. In 2013, P4 considered floating in Warsaw, but decided in favour of a 900 million euro debt issue.

P4 spokesman was not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.8778 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)