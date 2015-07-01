WARSAW, July 1 Ratings agency Standard & Poor's does not expect Polish telecoms operators to start reporting rising revenue before 2017 but to still outperform their European peers in the meantime, its corporate rating director Mark Habib told Reuters.

While many investors view the Polish telecoms sector as a good long-term bet by virtue of strong economic growth forecasts, profits have been weighed down by fierce competition and heavy spending on frequency auctions.

However, S&P's Habib told Reuters that he expects the largest Polish operators to show gradual improvement as they slow their revenue decline over the next 18 months before entering growth territory in 2017.

"The upcoming year or two should be very revealing. We do expect higher investment in technology; the question is how well operators can improve their profitability," Habib said.

The main players are the Polish businesses of Orange and Deutsche Telekom, media group Cyfrowy Polsat's mobile division and P4's Play brand.

Their combined 2014 revenue fell by 1.3 percent last year to 29.4 billion zlotys ($7.8 billion), but their core profit margin inched up to 34 percent.

"If you look across Europe, France is a market with similar dynamics, but profitability has been tougher there," Habib said.

"We haven't seen, nor do we expect to see, competition leading to bottom-line erosion in the Polish market to the same extent or at the same speed as in other European markets."

S&P covers Play and Cyfrowy, including its mobile arm. Play was the only one of Poland's top four mobile operators to report year-on-year increase in sales and core profit in 2014.

"We have a similar view for Polish telcos as in other mid-European markets -- neutral to positive," Habib added. "We have seen rational pricing and supportive trends in terms of economic growth and investment."

Capital expenditure is expected to remain high for a while yet. New fast broadband frequencies are now being auctioned in Poland and declared prices have already reached 4.4 billion zlotys -- almost three times the initial target set by the regulator.

Habib added that, unlike Western Europe, he does not expect a wave of mergers among Polish telecoms companies. ($1 = 3.7690 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Goodman)