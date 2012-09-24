WARSAW, Sept 24 Polish railways PKP picked local telecoms GTS, Netia, and Hawe for further talks on the sale of its phone operator TK Telekom, PKP said in a statement on Monday.

The state-controlled railway group returned to its previous shortlist after exclusive talks with the consortium of Hawe and IT Polpager came to no avail on Friday.

Analysts value TK Telekom at around 400 million zlotys ($125 million). ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)