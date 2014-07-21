* Poland one of EU's heavy-smoking nations
* One in five cigarettes sold in Poland is menthol
* Poland EU's second-largest tobacco producer
By Wiktor Szary
WARSAW, July 21 Poland will appeal to Europe's
top court over a European Union ban on flavoured tobacco
products, saying it will be unfairly affected as one of the
region's biggest consumers and producers of menthol cigarettes.
The ban is a part of EU-wide anti-smoking legislation, due
to be implemented in 2016, which also includes tougher rules on
packaging and marketing.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy
Janusz Piechocinski has said that menthol-flavoured cigarettes
should be considered a traditional product - not unlike the
Swedish "snus", powdered tobacco placed under the lip - and
therefore exempt from the directive.
According to the World Lung Foundation, Poland remains one
of the EU's heavy-smoking nations, with annual consumption of
1,586 cigarettes per capita - twice as large as Britain's.
But while the country's tobacco consumption rates are by no
means extraordinary, its affection for menthol certainly is:
nearly one in every five cigarettes sold here is
menthol-flavoured, compared to one in ten in Sweden and below
one in a hundred in Spain, Austria or Slovakia.
"Menthol cigarettes were introduced to Poland in 1953 and
Polish smokers have developed a unique taste for them," said
Magdalena Wlodarczyk, representing British American Tobacco
, Imperial Tobacco, Philip Morris and
Japan Tobacco International, which together have 99 percent of
the Polish market.
"There is no reason why they should get hit so hard over
this."
As well as being a consumer, the country is also the
second-largest producer of tobacco in the EU, with Polish
tobacco farms employing over 60,000 people.
It is also the seventh-largest manufacturer of cigarettes in
the world, with five processing sites and six factories
employing further thousands.
Poland's tobacco industry welcomed the government's appeal,
to be made to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
"Burley, the tobacco used in production of menthol
cigarettes because of its flavour-absorbing properties accounts
for nearly 40 percent of Poland's production," said Lech
Ostrowski, head of the National Union of Tobacco Farmers,
representing 7,000 producers.
"We can't all switch to growing Virginia, because the market
will simply not accommodate it and prices will fall."
A report commissioned by Poland's National Association of
the Tobacco Industry says the new tobacco legislation will
destroy 30,000 jobs in production, manufacturing and
distribution.
The report also estimates that it will cost the country up
to nine billion zlotys ($3 billion) in lost tax revenue every
year, as Polish menthol smokers turn to cigarettes smuggled in
from Belarus and Ukraine.
A KPMG study commissioned by the same body estimates that
illegal cigarettes account for over 10 percent of market share
across the EU and nearly 14 percent in Poland itself.
"By ensuring that tobacco products look and taste like
tobacco products, the new rules will help to reduce the number
of people who start smoking in the EU," European Health
Commissioner Tonio Borg said in a statement.
Borg spoke of the devastating effect tobacco had on the
health of EU citizens, citing 700,000 premature deaths every
year and 14 fewer years of life on average for smokers.
Poland's Minister of Health Bartosz Arlukowicz supported the
legislation, and Piechocinski said the appeal caused a "fierce
argument" between them.
But while the economic concerns seem to have ultimately
outweighed the public health risks, the Agriculture Minister
Marek Sawicki said that tobacco farmers needed to use the time
the appeal buys them and invest in other crops, as "the war for
tobacco was already lost".
($1 = 3.0703 Polish Zlotys)
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)