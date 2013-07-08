WARSAW, July 8 Poland's largest telecom group
Telekomunikacja Polska TPSA, which operates under the
Orange Polska brand, will replace its chief executive in the
autumn, daily Puls Biznesu reported on Monday, quoting unnamed
sources.
Maciej Witucki, who has been TPSA's chief executive since
2006, is to be replaced by Bruno Duthoit, the newspaper added.
TPSA's spokesman declined comment.
TPSA's shares are down 37 percent since the start of the
year, while fierce competition pulled down its net profit by two
thirds in the first three months of the year to 81 million
zlotys.
Revenue fell by 7 percent to 3.267 billion zlotys, hit by
regulatory cuts in mobile fees but slightly above the 3.22
billion expected by analysts.
TPSA is a unit of France Telecom.
