(Updates with details)
WARSAW, April 23 Fierce competition pulled down
net profit at Poland's top telecoms operator TPSA by
two thirds in the first quarter, TPSA said on Tuesday.
The France Telecom unit's net profit of 81 million
zlotys ($26 million) compared with 49 million seen in a Reuters
poll.
Revenue fell by 7 percent to 3.267 billion zlotys, hit by
regulatory cuts in mobile fees but slightly above the 3.22
billion expected by analysts.
For years seen as a defensive stock thanks to stable
shareholder renumeration, TPSA earlier this year announced
another dividend cut and warned of a "deep fall" in 2013
revenue.
Its shares are down 46 percent on the year.
TPSA, which operates under the brand Orange Polska,
increased mobile customer numbers by 1.9 percent to 14.9 million
and cut its debt by 267 million zlotys to 4.77 billion.
($1 = 3.1551 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)