PARIS Feb 12 France Telecom said the announcement by its Polish telecom subsidiary TPSA of lower quarterly results and expectations of a decline in 2013 revenue would not impact its own annual forecasts.

Poland's top telecoms group flagged a deep fall in 2013 revenue and another dividend cut earlier on Tuesday hurt by a slowing economy and aggressive competition that fourth-quarter net profit to a third of what the market expected.

"The group indicates that the announcement made this morning by its Polish subsidiary, TPSA, will have no impact on its financial outlook for the financial years 2012 and 2013, particularly concerning the commitment it made regarding shareholder remuneration," France Telecom said.

France Telecom is due to publish 2012 results on Feb. 20. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)