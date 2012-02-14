* Q4 net profit 358 mln zlotys vs expected 181 mln
* Sees 3 pct drop in sales in 2012 vs 4.1 pct in 2011
* Keeps dividend payout at 1.5 zlotys/share
WARSAW, Feb 14 Poland's top telecoms group
TPSA said it expects its sales decline to slow this
year after it posted a surprising 64-percent jump in its
fourth-quarter net profit mainly due to tax gains.
"This was overall a weak quarter, as it was skewed by many
one-offs, with the tax one-off saving the group's net profit,"
Pawel Puchalski, analyst at DM BZ WBK said.
TPSA, a unit of France Telecom, on Tuesday said it
earned 358 million zlotys ($112.7 million) in the forth quarter,
while analysts expected the company to report a 17-percent
decline to 181 million zlotys.
The group booked a tax gain of 464 million zlotys related to
a settlement of a decade-old legal dispute with Danish GN Store
Nord's DPTG unit, which received 550 million euros from TPSA
.
On the other hand, TPSA took a further 207 million zlotys in
provisions for job cuts and the DPTG case.
TPSA, a former state phone monopolist, continues to suffer
from falling sales due to its declining fixed-line arm and a
mandated reduction in fees it charges other operators for
reaching its clients.
The company said it expects its top line to shrink by 3
percent this year compared to 4.1 percent in 2011.
"We expect the fall in sales to slow in the coming years,"
Chief Executive Maciej Witucki told reporters on a conference
call.
The operator plans to maintain its dividend payout at last
year's 1.5 zlotys per share.
($1 = 3.1756 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)