* Q4 net profit 358 mln zlotys vs expected 181 mln

* Sees 3 pct drop in sales in 2012 vs 4.1 pct in 2011

* Keeps dividend payout at 1.5 zlotys/share (Adds details, analyst comment)

WARSAW, Feb 14 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA said it expects its sales decline to slow this year after it posted a surprising 64-percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit mainly due to tax gains.

"This was overall a weak quarter, as it was skewed by many one-offs, with the tax one-off saving the group's net profit," Pawel Puchalski, analyst at DM BZ WBK said.

TPSA, a unit of France Telecom, on Tuesday said it earned 358 million zlotys ($112.7 million) in the forth quarter, while analysts expected the company to report a 17-percent decline to 181 million zlotys.

The group booked a tax gain of 464 million zlotys related to a settlement of a decade-old legal dispute with Danish GN Store Nord's DPTG unit, which received 550 million euros from TPSA .

On the other hand, TPSA took a further 207 million zlotys in provisions for job cuts and the DPTG case.

TPSA, a former state phone monopolist, continues to suffer from falling sales due to its declining fixed-line arm and a mandated reduction in fees it charges other operators for reaching its clients.

The company said it expects its top line to shrink by 3 percent this year compared to 4.1 percent in 2011.

"We expect the fall in sales to slow in the coming years," Chief Executive Maciej Witucki told reporters on a conference call.

The operator plans to maintain its dividend payout at last year's 1.5 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.1756 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)