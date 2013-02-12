(Adds detail, company comment)

WARSAW Feb 12 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA flagged a deep fall in 2013 revenue and another dividend cut as the slowing economy and aggressive competition cut fourth-quarter net profit to a third of what the market expected.

Net profit of 51 million zlotys ($16.5 million) in the final quarter of 2012 was a seventh of its result a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the bottom line to halve year on year to 146 million zlotys.

TPSA, subsidiary of France Telecom, also reported annual revenue down 5.2 percent to 14.15 billion zlotys, slightly below the group's guidance of a 4-5 percent decline.

"Based on currently available data we expect a fall in the group's revenue in 2013 due to lower MTRs (mobile intercharge fees) and the unfavourable effect of the ongoing price war in the mobile segment," TPSA Chief Financial Officer Jacques de Galzain said in a statement.

The CFO added that the company intends to rein in capital expenditure this year.

In a slew of negative signals, TPSA announced another cut in the planned dividend payout to 0.5 zlotys per share, having already cut the payout by a third to 1 zlotys in October.

"We are fully determined to maintain a strong financial structure by keeping the net debt ratio below 40 percent," the finance chief added.

The former state monopoly also said that it planned to integrate its PTK Centertel mobile arm under the Orange brand and confirmed that it had launched the sale of its web portal Wirtualna Polska.