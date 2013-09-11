BRIEF-NRK says subscription results of 2nd series convertible bonds
* Says all of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on April 5
WARSAW, Sept 11 TPSA, the Polish unit of Orange, said the French operator's executive Bruno Duthoit will replace its long time chief executive Maciej Witucki on September 19.
The company had already said in the summer it was planning the change but the statement on Wednesday said when the switch would take place.
Regulator-induced competition has hurt Poland's No.1 operator, chipping away at its client base, eating away profits and putting pressure on cash flow and market value.
Witucki had tried to fight against the regulator's cuts to mobile fees. He also made job cuts and introduced other cost-cutting measures, but was unable to fend off competition from Deutsche Telekom, Netia and Polkomtel . (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Says all of its second series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been subscribed on April 5
LONDON, April 5 Former world champions Williams expressed optimism for Formula One's future under the sport's new owners Liberty Media after the team reported a profit and increased revenues for 2016 on Wednesday.
* Announced investments in two early-stage technology companies through ventures arm of a new group called Boeing HorizonX