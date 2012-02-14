Nominees in key categories for Broadway's Tony Awards
NEW YORK, June 11 The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
WARSAW Feb 14 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA posted a surprising 64-percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday and said it expected to slow its revenue decline this year.
TPSA, a unit of France Telecom, earned 358 million zlotys ($112.7 million). Analysts expected the company to report a 17-percent decline to 181 million.
TPSA expects its revenue decline by no more than 3 percent this year from 4.1 percent in 2011. It forecasts its free cash flow of at least 2 billion zlotys, excluding one-offs, after it secured the planned 2.4 billion last year. ($1 = 3.1756 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
NEW YORK, June 11 The Tony Awards, American theater's highest honors, will be handed out on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
NEW YORK, June 11 Shows about teen suicide, Middle East peace negotiations, labor strife and the Sept. 11 attacks will square off on Sunday at the annual Tony Awards honoring the best of Broadway theater.