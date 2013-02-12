WARSAW Feb 12 Poland's top telecoms group TPSA flagged a deep fall in 2013 revenue and another dividend cut, as the slowing economy and aggressive competition cut its fourth-quarter net profit to a third of what the market expected, it said on Tuesday.

The France Telecom unit closed the last quarter of 2012 with a bottom line of 51 million zlotys ($16.5 million) compared to 146 million seen in a Reuters poll and 358 million a year earlier.

The group said it expected a "deep" fall in this year's revenue and announced plans to curb dividend payout to 0.5 zlotys per share. ($1 = 3.1010 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)