WARSAW Oct 22 Poland's No.1 telecom operator TPSA reported a 22-percent fall in its third-quarter net profit, smaller than expected, as cost cuts capped the effect of regulatory fee cuts and the ongoing mobile price war, it said on Tuesday.

The French Orange unit showed a bottom line of 239 million zlotys ($78.3 million), compared to the 61-percent dip to 119 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The group also said it raised its full-year organic cash flow target to at least 1 billion zlotys from 800 million seen earlier. ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)