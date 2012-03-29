WARSAW, March 29 Polish incumbent telecom operator and France Telecom unit TPSA plans to rebrand into Orange before Poland co-hosts the Euro 2012 soccer championships as it wants to tackle competition with an integrated offer, its CEO said.

"Selling Orange and TPSA separately does not have big economic sense," TPSA chief executive Maciej Witucki told Reuters in an interview. "Clients expect bundles of four services. That is why it is best to sell them under one brand."

"Rebranding was included in our 2012 budget and we maintain our guidance," TPSA CEO said. "It will be neutral to our EBITDA. We also reiterate our goal of curbing the revenue decline pace this year."

Witucki added the rebranding costs will be refunded by Orange Global, with TPSA bearing the brand fees, pegged at 1.6 percent of revenues booked on most services under the Orange brand. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)