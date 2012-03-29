WARSAW, March 29 Polish incumbent telecom
operator and France Telecom unit TPSA plans
to rebrand into Orange before Poland co-hosts the Euro 2012
soccer championships as it wants to tackle competition with an
integrated offer, its CEO said.
"Selling Orange and TPSA separately does not have big
economic sense," TPSA chief executive Maciej Witucki told
Reuters in an interview. "Clients expect bundles of four
services. That is why it is best to sell them under one brand."
"Rebranding was included in our 2012 budget and we maintain
our guidance," TPSA CEO said. "It will be neutral to our EBITDA.
We also reiterate our goal of curbing the revenue decline pace
this year."
Witucki added the rebranding costs will be refunded by
Orange Global, with TPSA bearing the brand fees, pegged at 1.6
percent of revenues booked on most services under the Orange
brand.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Bernat)