WARSAW Oct 22 Poland's No.1 telecoms group TPSA received three offers in the tender for its web arm and Poland's No.2 Internet portal Wp.pl, TPSA's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We received three binding offers for Wp.pl," Jacques de Galzain said. "We expect to sign the deal this year. We mentioned the first quarter of 2014 as far as the deal's finalisation is concerned."

The market values the web arm of the French Orange's unit at around 300 million zlotys ($98.3 million). ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewsi)