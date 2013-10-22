BRIEF-Flexiroam partners with Unionpay International
* Its wholly owned subsidiary, Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Unionpay International
WARSAW Oct 22 Poland's No.1 telecoms group TPSA received three offers in the tender for its web arm and Poland's No.2 Internet portal Wp.pl, TPSA's chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
"We received three binding offers for Wp.pl," Jacques de Galzain said. "We expect to sign the deal this year. We mentioned the first quarter of 2014 as far as the deal's finalisation is concerned."
The market values the web arm of the French Orange's unit at around 300 million zlotys ($98.3 million). ($1 = 3.0513 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Adrian Krajewsi)
* Its wholly owned subsidiary, Flexiroam Asia Limited has signed a partnership agreement with Unionpay International
April 3 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* May offer from time to time bonds, notes and other debt instruments under debt issuance program