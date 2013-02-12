BRIEF-Skyworth Digital to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 8
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 7
WARSAW Feb 12 Shares in Poland's top telecoms group TPSA dropped by nearly a third in early Tuesday trade to their all-time lows after the company cut its dividend even further and predicted a weak 2013 after disappointing fourth quarter earnings.
By 0814 GMT, the stock dropped 31 percent to 8 zlotys.
For more on TPSA result double-click (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
(Company corrects effective date to June 28 from June 29 in the May 23 item) June 2 Lifull Co Ltd * Says it will change name to LIFULL Co., Ltd. on June 28 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/joDq0c Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)