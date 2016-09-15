WARSAW, Sept 15 Poland's Prime Minister Beata
Szydlo said on Thursday she has dismissed Treasury Minister
Dawid Jackiewicz, who has supervised some of the biggest
state-controlled firms, as part of a plan to close the ministry
down by the end of the year.
Szydlo said Jackiewicz, 43, will be replaced by the head of
her chancellery, Henryk Kowalczyk, who will be in charge of
handing over the treasury ministry's responsibilities to other
ministries.
"I have taken a decision to dismiss minister Jackiewicz,
because he has fulfilled his role," she told a news conference.
Szydlo said the government has not taken a decision yet
which ministries will supervise the state-controlled copper
miner KGHM or the insurer PZU.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)