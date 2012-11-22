* Kaczynski could face charges of abuse of office
* Kaczynski, his former justice minister have denied charges
* PM accuses Kaczynski of creating atmosphere of intolerance
By Chris Borowski
WARSAW, Nov 22 The party of Poland's Prime
Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday it would vote to have the
country's main opposition leader tried at a special tribunal on
charges of leading a witch hunt against rivals while his party
was in power.
The move marks a new low in relations between Tusk, the
leader of the Civic Platform party, and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the
head of the Law and Justice Party, who are engaged in an angry
war of words.
The allegations - denied by Kaczynski - were made several
years ago, but until now Tusk's party was reluctant to back a
vote in parliament required to bring Kaczynski, and his former
justice minister, before the tribunal.
"Our intention is mainly to protect the state against the
abuse of the constitution by those in power in Poland," said
Rafal Grupinski, the Civic Platform's parliamentary leader.
The abuse-of-office charges would be heard by the State
Tribunal, a special political court. The tribunal could strip
Kaczynski and former minister Zbigniew Ziobro of their
parliamentary mandates.
Charges can be initiated in the tribunal if three-fifths of
the lower house of parliament vote in support. No date has been
set for a parliamentary vote. Tusk's party and two
leftist-opposition parties have said they would vote for the
charges, leaving them two votes short of the required threshold.
The charges stem from the suicide of leftist politician
Barbara Blida in April 2007. When police arrived at her home to
arrest her as part of a corruption investigation, she went into
the bathroom and shot herself in the heart.
Blida's supporters said she was a victim of a
politically-motivated campaign by Kaczynski's party to sideline
its opponents. Kaczynski and Ziobro say the investigation into
Blida was part of a legitimate effort to root out high-level
graft.
Some Civic Platform leaders feared backing charges in the
tribunal would exacerbate already difficult relations with
Kaczynski, and could be interpreted by some as the government
cracking down on dissent.
But in a sign the Civic Platform was taking a harder line
against Law and Justice, Tusk accused Kaczynski on Thursday of
creating an atmosphere of intolerance and hatred.
Kaczynski angered Tusk when last month he suggested the
prime minister was in some way behind a plane crash in Russia in
2010 which killed Kaczynski's twin brother, Lech, and dozens of
other officials.
An official investigation blamed the crash on a combination
of bad weather and misjudgments by the crew and ground control.
Tusk said this sort of accusation was driving some people to
take extreme actions. He has cited the example of a 45-year-old
radical nationalist arrested on suspicion of plotting to blow up
parliament.
"If somebody thinks of himself as a patriot and believes
Kaczynski, that Poland is ruled by killers, then I'm not
surprised that some react in this way," Tusk said.
"It's not like everybody can just use words that won't leave
a mark in people's minds and hearts," he said.
(Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Rosalind Russell)