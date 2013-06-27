WARSAW, June 27 A former Polish justice minister will challenge Prime Minister Donald Tusk for leadership of their party in an internal election later this year, broadcaster TVN24 reported on Thursday.

Jaroslaw Gowin, who was fired from the government in April, is the unofficial leader of a conservative faction within Tusk's centre-right Civic Platform party and has often clashed with the party leader.

Tusk's powerful position has been weakened by a sharp slowdown in the economy, but analysts and party insiders say he should still win the leadership contest. The broadcaster said Gowin would announce his candidacy later on Thursday.