WARSAW, June 27 A former Polish justice minister
will challenge Prime Minister Donald Tusk for leadership of
their party in an internal election later this year, broadcaster
TVN24 reported on Thursday.
Jaroslaw Gowin, who was fired from the government in April,
is the unofficial leader of a conservative faction within Tusk's
centre-right Civic Platform party and has often clashed with the
party leader.
Tusk's powerful position has been weakened by a sharp
slowdown in the economy, but analysts and party insiders say he
should still win the leadership contest. The broadcaster said
Gowin would announce his candidacy later on Thursday.