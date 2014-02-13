BRIEF-Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical sees H1 2017 net profit down 20-50 pct
April 24 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd:
WARSAW Feb 13 Polish TV broadcaster TVN does not envisage any dividend pay out in 2014-2015, as it plans to buy back shares worth 500 milllion zlotys, its Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.
"If the share buy back is approved and implemented we do not plan dividend payouts in the years of the buy back. It is one or the other," John Driscoll told a news conference. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Said on Friday that the court in Milan has granted time till Aug. 18 to file the final proposal of composition with creditors or approval of debt restructuring agreement