* TVN sees low single-digit TV ad market rise in 2014
* Reiterates expectations for market dip this year
* Debt refinancing dragged TVN into larger-than expected Q3
net loss
WARSAW, Nov 8 One of Poland's top two private
broadcasters, TVN, expects the television advertising
market to pick up next year after its third-quarter sales and
operating results came in above expectations on Friday.
The group still expects a single-digit dip for the market
this year after it fell 5.1 percent in the first three quarters
of 2013.
"Development of the macroeconomic environment followed by
improving demand and pricing for TV advertising sets our early
expectations to low single-digit market growth in 2014," Markus
Tellenbach said in a statement.
"Revenue and (core profit) EBITDA performance ... reconfirm
the bottoming out of the TV advertising market at the end of
this year."
Revenue at TVN, which competes for advertisers' attention
with Polish public broadcaster TVP and Cyfrowy Polsat's
terrestrial arm, fell a notch to 310 million zlotys ($99.19
million) in the third quarter compared to 305 million expected
by analysts.
"In the fourth quarter we still observe improving demand for
TV advertising," Tellenbach said, adding he saw market recovery
and the group's deleveraging translating into improving
profitability.
Both its operating profit and earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by almost
three percent year-on-year in the third quarter to 65 million
and 83 million respectively - around 10 million above market
forecasts.
But debt refinancing dragged TVN into to a larger than
expected third-quarter net loss of 170 million zlotys. The group
had paid early 593 million euros worth of senior notes with
funds raised in a September bond issue and unit sales.
Faced with a shrinking advertising market, TVN, which stages
Polish versions of such formats as MasterChef or Poland's Got
Talent, spun off its web and pay-TV businesses last year and
moved to cut costs.
($1 = 3.1252 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Elizabeth Piper)