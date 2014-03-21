WARSAW, March 21 Polish broadcaster TVN has redeemed 35 million euros ($48.2 million) of bonds, booking more than half of its 2014 bond buy-back target, the group said on Friday.

The buy-back's cost stood at just over 38 million euros including interest. TVN had said last month it planned to buy back 500 million zlotys ($164 million) in shares and redeem up to 60 million euros of its debt. The group ended 2013 with net debt of 2.18 billion zlotys.

It is aiming to capitalise on what it expects to be a rebound this year on the TV advertising market. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) ($1 = 3.0482 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)