WARSAW Feb 15 Polish media group TVN
missed forecasts with a 22 percent fall in
fourth-quarter net profit and said it had cancelled 2012
guidance because of market uncertainty.
Net profit fell to 12.4 million zlotys ($3.9 million),
compared with a forecast for 42 million.
That left the group with a full-year loss of 317.4 million
zlotys. It proposed a special dividend of 0.1 zloty as its moved
into the black on core profit (EBITDA) at its pay-TV platform
'n', which it wants to combine with the Polish arm of Vivendi's
Canal+.
TVN had expected an 11 percent rise in 2012 sales and saw
EBITDA at 770 million zlotys.
($1 = 3.1838 zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Dan Lalor)