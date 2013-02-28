WARSAW Feb 28 Polish broadcaster TVN will decide within weeks whether to pay out dividend from the 2012 profit or refinance debt, TVN's Chief Financial Officer John Driscoll said on Thursday.

"We are sitting on cash reserves and see good possibilities to restructure our debt at significantly lower rates," Driscoll said at a news conference. "We are looking at the bond market and thinking on optimal usage of our restricted cash."

"We are wondering if we should pay dividend or not, to go for dividend or optimise our debt structure. We'll decide within weeks," he added. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)