WARSAW May 5 Euro debt revaluation due to a stronger zloty currency helped Polish broadcaster TVN book a seven-fold rise in its first-quarter net profit, but one-off costs made it miss market expectations, the company said on Tuesday.

TVN reported a net profit of 79.5 million zlotys ($22 million) compared with the 127 million zlotys forecast in a Reuters poll.

The company said its profit was weighed down by advisory costs related to the company's recent sale, and costs of its motivational programme, equalling 48 million zlotys.

Earlier this year, U.S. media group Scripps Networks Interactive agreed to buy a majority stake in TVN for 584 million euros ($650.2 million) from local financial holding firm ITI and French media firm Vivendi.

Economic rebound translated into 3.6-percent revenue growth at TVN to 362.9 million zlotys in the first three months of the year. Analysts expected a 4-percent year-on-year rise to 365 million zlotys.

"With a firm outlook for the market we uphold our full year guidance for mid-to-high single digit group revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of approximately 590 million zlotys," TVN Chief Executive Markus Tellenbach said in a statement.

The group's adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 5.3 percent in the first quarter to 92 million.

TVN proposes a dividend of 102 million zlotys or 0.3 zlotys per share from 2014 profits. The company added it might consider a share buyback of up to 150 million zlotys, to be decided by its new owner.

($1 = 3.6198 zlotys) ($1 = 0.8982 euros)