(Adds company comment)
WARSAW May 5 Euro debt revaluation due to a
stronger zloty currency helped Polish broadcaster TVN
book a seven-fold rise in its first-quarter net profit, but
one-off costs made it miss market expectations, the company said
on Tuesday.
TVN reported a net profit of 79.5 million zlotys ($22
million) compared with the 127 million zlotys forecast in a
Reuters poll.
The company said its profit was weighed down by advisory
costs related to the company's recent sale, and costs of its
motivational programme, equalling 48 million zlotys.
Earlier this year, U.S. media group Scripps Networks
Interactive agreed to buy a majority stake in TVN for
584 million euros ($650.2 million) from local financial holding
firm ITI and French media firm Vivendi.
Economic rebound translated into 3.6-percent revenue growth
at TVN to 362.9 million zlotys in the first three months of the
year. Analysts expected a 4-percent year-on-year rise to 365
million zlotys.
"With a firm outlook for the market we uphold our full year
guidance for mid-to-high single digit group revenue growth and
adjusted EBITDA of approximately 590 million zlotys," TVN Chief
Executive Markus Tellenbach said in a statement.
The group's adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation, rose 5.3 percent in the
first quarter to 92 million.
TVN proposes a dividend of 102 million zlotys or 0.3 zlotys
per share from 2014 profits. The company added it might consider
a share buyback of up to 150 million zlotys, to be decided by
its new owner.
($1 = 3.6198 zlotys)
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig and
Biju Dwarakanath)