WARSAW Aug 22 Polish broadcaster TVN
reported a lower-than-expected net loss of 30 million zlotys
($9.5 million) in the second quarter after cost cuts helped
alleviate the effects of the weaker zloty, which raised its debt
value.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the group to post a
shortfall of 35 million zlotys compared to a loss of 231 million
a year ago, when it was hit by one-offs.
TVN's operating profit and core profit EBITDA rose by almost
a tenth, beating expectations.
($1 = 3.1704 Polish zlotys)
