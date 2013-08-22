WARSAW Aug 22 Polish broadcaster TVN reported a lower-than-expected net loss of 30 million zlotys ($9.5 million) in the second quarter after cost cuts helped alleviate the effects of the weaker zloty, which raised its debt value.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the group to post a shortfall of 35 million zlotys compared to a loss of 231 million a year ago, when it was hit by one-offs.

TVN's operating profit and core profit EBITDA rose by almost a tenth, beating expectations. ($1 = 3.1704 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)