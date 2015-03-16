WARSAW, March 16 U.S. media group Scripps
Networks Interactive, owner of the Travel Channel,
agreed to buy a majority stake in Polish broadcaster TVN
for 584 million euros ($613.84 million), both sides
said on Monday.
The 52.7-percent stake is currently held by Polish financial
holding ITI and French Vivendi. Under the agreement,
the U.S. group will also take on debt worth 840 million euros.
Scripps said, that according to the Polish law, it would
call a tender to increase its TVN stake following regulatory
approval for the tie-up.
($1 = 0.9514 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Marcin Goclowski)